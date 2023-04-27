Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,769 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,769 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 208,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,541,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $151.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,898. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $407.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

