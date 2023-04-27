Vertex Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,195. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

