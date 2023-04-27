Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Vicor Stock Performance
Shares of VICR stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Vicor has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $82.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vicor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.