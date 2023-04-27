Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Vicor has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.