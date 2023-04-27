VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.69. 35,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $119.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

