Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 40.2% in April

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Viking Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of Viking Energy Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 17,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.75. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile
