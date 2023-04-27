Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 40.2% in April

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Viking Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 17,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.75. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

