Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vinda International Price Performance

Shares of Vinda International stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Vinda International has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Get Vinda International alerts:

Vinda International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.