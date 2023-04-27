Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. 3,034,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,766,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

