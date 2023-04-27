Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 368,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 1,065,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,256. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

