VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Down 2.3%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.20. 8,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. VirTra had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
