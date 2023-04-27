VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Down 2.3%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.20. 8,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. VirTra had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

