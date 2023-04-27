Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.15 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.36% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

