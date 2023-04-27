Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 29.2% in April

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,075. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.32. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

