Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vonovia Trading Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.
Vonovia Company Profile
