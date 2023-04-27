Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

