Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.45. 126,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 122,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.
The stock has a market cap of $297.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
