Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.45. 126,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 122,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $297.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after buying an additional 11,627,907 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,875,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 272,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

