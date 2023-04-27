Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $13.25. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 3,595,563 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

