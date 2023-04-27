VRES 1-Day Volume Reaches $138.28 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $79.02 million and $138.28 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,980.11 or 1.00006832 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03171439 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $87.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars.

