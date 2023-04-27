VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $79.27 million and approximately $274.29 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,014.40 or 0.99949047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03161031 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $138.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

