Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,111,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,019,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Vroom Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Vroom had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $209.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.
Read More
