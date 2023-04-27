Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 1,111,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,019,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Vroom Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Vroom had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $209.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vroom Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

