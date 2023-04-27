W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.00

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 10506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £719.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4,780.00.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

