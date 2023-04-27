W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,607,242,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

