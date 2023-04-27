W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.86

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72.
W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $35.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of GWW stock opened at $659.82 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.77 and its 200 day moving average is $610.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.13.
Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger
In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
