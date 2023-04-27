W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.86

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $35.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $659.82 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.77 and its 200 day moving average is $610.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 33.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.13.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

