W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $34.25-36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $33.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20-16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.8 %

GWW opened at $659.82 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 33.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $691.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

