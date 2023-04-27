Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.50 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of WNC stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 618,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other Wabash National news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

