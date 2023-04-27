Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.50 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 558,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,845. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $183,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.