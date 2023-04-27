Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.07

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 98450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 77,969 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

