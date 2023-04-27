Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Waste Connections Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of WCN traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.53. 2,250,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in Waste Connections by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

