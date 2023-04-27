Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 784.28 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 806 ($10.07). Approximately 793,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 518,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,679.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 789.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 860.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Watches of Switzerland Group

In related news, insider Bill Floydd sold 814 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.40), for a total value of £6,780.62 ($8,468.37). 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.