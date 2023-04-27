Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

WSBF opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 161,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

