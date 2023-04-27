Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WSO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $337.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.87 and a 200-day moving average of $283.70.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.