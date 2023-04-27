Waycross Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

