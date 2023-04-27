Waycross Partners LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,226 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 2.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

