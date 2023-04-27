Waycross Partners LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,246.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,337.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,223.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,048.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.