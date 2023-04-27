Waycross Partners LLC Invests $4.28 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,031,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 178,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.42, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.