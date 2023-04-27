WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,409,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183,781. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

