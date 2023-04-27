WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 264,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.93. 821,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baidu from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

