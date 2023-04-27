WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,715 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Marriott International accounts for about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

MAR traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.34. The company had a trading volume of 663,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $186.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.65. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

