WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $186.49. 56,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,482. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $197.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.