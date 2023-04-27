Wedbush Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $35.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IDYA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $891.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,497,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,675,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

