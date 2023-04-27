Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

