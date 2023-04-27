Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.