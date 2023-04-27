Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $505.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $530.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $565.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/6/2023 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2023 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

