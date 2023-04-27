Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2023 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $505.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $530.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $565.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2023 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/13/2023 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 3/6/2023 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 3/1/2023 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.