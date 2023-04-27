Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equifax (NYSE: EFX):

4/21/2023 – Equifax had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $212.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equifax Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:EFX traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 855,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.28 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

