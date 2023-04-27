Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Entergy (ETR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Entergy (NYSE: ETR):

4/24/2023 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $128.00 to $124.00.

4/20/2023 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/12/2023 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Entergy is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Entergy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,622. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Entergy Co alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Entergy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.