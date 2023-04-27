Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:EW opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $110.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

