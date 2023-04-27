Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $561.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $567.75.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $452.38 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.