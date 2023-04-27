Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 5,836,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,224,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

