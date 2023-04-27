WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.
WesBanco Stock Performance
WSBCP opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.60.
WesBanco Company Profile
