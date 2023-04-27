WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WSBCP opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

