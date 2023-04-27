Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,726. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

