Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.69

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $6.20. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 50,341 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDOFF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.