Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $10.23. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 26,971 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
