Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $10.23. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 26,971 shares traded.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,361 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 815,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 80,588 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 152,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

