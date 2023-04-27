Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 200390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$326.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). Western Forest Products had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.0294279 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Articles

