Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 200390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$326.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). Western Forest Products had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.0294279 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

