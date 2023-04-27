Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3 %

APH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

